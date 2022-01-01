Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Metuchen

East Hana at Metuchen image

 

East Hana at Metuchen

656-660 Middlesex Ave, Metuchen

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Squid$4.75
Banner pic

 

Wood Stack Pizza Kitchen - Metuchen

259 Lake Avenue, Metuchen

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Full Squid Ink Linguine$24.00
