Chopped salad in Metuchen

Metuchen restaurants
Metuchen restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Pita Grill & Creperie METUCHEN

660 Middlesex Avenue, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Gyro Meat w/ Rice, Hummus & Chop Salad Bowl$9.99
EVERYTHING AS IS. Layers of shaved meat from the cone w/ yellow rice, hummus & chopped salad which is tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, curly parsley drizzled w/ lemon oil dressing. Served with a side of Tzatziki sauce.
Grilled Chicken Rice, Hummus & Chop Salad Special Bowl$9.99
EVERYTHING AS IS NO MODIFICATIONS. Marinated Grilled Chicken w/ yellow rice, hummus & chopped salad which is tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, curly parsley drizzled w/ lemon oil dressing mixed in. Served w/ a side of Tzatziki Sauce.
More about Pita Grill & Creperie METUCHEN
BG pic

 

Fire & Flavor - 640 Middlesex Ave Unit B

640 Middlesex Ave, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop Salad With Shrimp$16.50
More about Fire & Flavor - 640 Middlesex Ave Unit B

