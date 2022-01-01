Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Milford
/
Milford
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Milford restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Union Coffee Co
42 South Street, Milford
No reviews yet
House Made Browned Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50
More about Union Coffee Co
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Culture
75 Mont Vernon St, Milford
Avg 4.8
(116 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
Gluten Friendly Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.75
More about Culture
