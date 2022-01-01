Chili in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve chili
More about Boo Koo
SALADS
Boo Koo
25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley
|Chili Lime Salmon Salad
|$15.95
Salmon, rice vermicelli noodles, cucumbers, bean sprouts, snap peas, red and green cabbage, mint, cilantro, marinated daikon and carrots, lime, and toasted sesame seeds with nuoc cham.
|Chili Lime Salmon
|$9.95
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Chili Lamb
|$18.00
Spicy. Stir fried lamb with dried and fresh chili, onion and basil.
|Garlic Chili Shrimp
|$19.00
Wok tossed shrimp in our garlicky infused oil, and topped with toasted garlic and cilantro
|Basil Chili Pork Belly (not available mild)
|$17.50
Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY
Jaranita | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Chili Oil
|$8.50
8 oz jar
|Cucumber, Fresno Chili Salad (8oz)
|$6.95
gf, v
|Chili Pork Dumpling (8pc)
|$9.95
Chinese 5 spice, cabbage, garlic
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.