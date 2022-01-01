Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Mill Valley restaurants that serve chili

SALADS

Boo Koo

25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 3.6 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Lime Salmon Salad$15.95
Salmon, rice vermicelli noodles, cucumbers, bean sprouts, snap peas, red and green cabbage, mint, cilantro, marinated daikon and carrots, lime, and toasted sesame seeds with nuoc cham.
Chili Lime Salmon$9.95
More about Boo Koo
The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Lamb$18.00
Spicy. Stir fried lamb with dried and fresh chili, onion and basil.
Garlic Chili Shrimp$19.00
Wok tossed shrimp in our garlicky infused oil, and topped with toasted garlic and cilantro
Basil Chili Pork Belly (not available mild)$17.50
Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
Jaranita | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Oil$8.50
8 oz jar
Cucumber, Fresno Chili Salad (8oz)$6.95
gf, v
Chili Pork Dumpling (8pc)$9.95
Chinese 5 spice, cabbage, garlic
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY
FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria

382 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 4 (1277 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Pasilla Chili$11.95
stuffed w/ chipotle cornbread and cheese; red pepper sauce and salsa verde
More about Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria

