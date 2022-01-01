Reuben in Mill Valley
West Coast Sourdough - Mill Valley
Strawberry Village Shopping Center, Mill Valley
|#7 Reuben*
|$0.00
Thinly sliced Pastrami with our House Sauce, Dijon, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Good Earth Mill Valley
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley
|Turkey Reuben Flatbread
|$8.98
Grilled Turkey*, choice of Cheese*, Sauerkraut* and GE Vegan 1000 Island* on Rye Flatbread*
|Tempeh Reuben
|$8.98
GE Fakin' Bacon* (cultured soybeans*, water, brown rice*), GE Cucumber Kraut*, GE Vegan 1000 Island* on Sliced Sourdough