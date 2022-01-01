Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Mill Valley

Strawberry Village Shopping Center, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#7 Reuben*$0.00
Thinly sliced Pastrami with our House Sauce, Dijon, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Mill Valley
Good Earth Natural Foods image

SOUPS

Good Earth Mill Valley

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Reuben Flatbread$8.98
Grilled Turkey*, choice of Cheese*, Sauerkraut* and GE Vegan 1000 Island* on Rye Flatbread*
Tempeh Reuben$8.98
GE Fakin' Bacon* (cultured soybeans*, water, brown rice*), GE Cucumber Kraut*, GE Vegan 1000 Island* on Sliced Sourdough
More about Good Earth Mill Valley

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Avocado Toast

Edamame

Croissants

Carne Asada

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chocolate Croissants

Brisket

Gnocchi

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston