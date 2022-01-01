Chicken salad in East Town
East Town restaurants that serve chicken salad
FRENCH FRIES
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$14.00
House-made chicken salad over a bed of lettuce on a croissant.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Field Greens, Scallions, Mandarin Oranges, Crispy Wontons, Almonds, Fried Rice Noodles, Sesame Teriyaki Vinaigrette