Chicken salad in East Town

East Town restaurants
East Town restaurants that serve chicken salad

FRENCH FRIES

Brunch - Milwaukee

714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant$14.00
House-made chicken salad over a bed of lettuce on a croissant.
More about Brunch - Milwaukee
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan
Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
Chinese Chicken Salad$15.00
Field Greens, Scallions, Mandarin Oranges, Crispy Wontons, Almonds, Fried Rice Noodles, Sesame Teriyaki Vinaigrette
More about The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave

