Croissants in
East Town
/
Milwaukee
/
East Town
/
Croissants
East Town restaurants that serve croissants
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
No reviews yet
Croissant
$4.00
More about Cafe at the Plaza
FRENCH FRIES
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
Avg 4.2
(2211 reviews)
Croissant Beignets
$13.00
Buttery & flaky fried croissants sprinkled with cinnamon sugar - choose raspberry or chocolate dipping sauce!
More about Brunch - Milwaukee
