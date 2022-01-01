Fresh spring rolls in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis - 80 South 9th Street
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Fresh Spring Roll Salad
|$13.95
We asked our staff to come up with a salad that's filling while still being light and fresh, and did they ever deliver. Baby Kale, shredded cabbage and carrot, cilantro, crushed peanuts, black sesame seeds, and lime. Add your protein of choice, or keep it simple. Comes with our Spicy Thai Peanut Vinaigrette, made with our very own small-batch peanut butter!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls
|$9.00
Stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crisp fresh vegetables & noodles. Not deep-fried. Regular or vegetarian. Gluten-Free