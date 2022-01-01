Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresh spring rolls in Downtown Minneapolis

Go
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls

Item pic

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis - 80 South 9th Street

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Spring Roll Salad$13.95
We asked our staff to come up with a salad that's filling while still being light and fresh, and did they ever deliver. Baby Kale, shredded cabbage and carrot, cilantro, crushed peanuts, black sesame seeds, and lime. Add your protein of choice, or keep it simple. Comes with our Spicy Thai Peanut Vinaigrette, made with our very own small-batch peanut butter!
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis - 80 South 9th Street
#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls$9.00
Stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crisp fresh vegetables & noodles. Not deep-fried. Regular or vegetarian. Gluten-Free
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown Minneapolis

Curry Chicken

Patty Melts

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Curry

Chili

Kale Salad

French Fries

Fritters

Map

More near Downtown Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (845 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1377 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston