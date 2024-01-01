Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic cheese bread in North Loop

Go
North Loop restaurants
Toast

North Loop restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

Banner pic

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD W/ MARINARA$10.00
More about The Loop - MPLS
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit Minneapolis

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread Cheese Curds$11.25
More about Red Rabbit Minneapolis

Browse other tasty dishes in North Loop

Chili

Tomato Soup

Mushroom Burgers

Caesar Salad

Gnocchi

Cake

Short Ribs

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near North Loop to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1166 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1863 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston