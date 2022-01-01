Cake in Monterey

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Rosine's Restaurant

434 Alvarado St, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cream Cake$8.99
Made fresh daily. Selections may vary! Please enter your top three choices or Call 831-375-1400 to find out our current menu.
Dessert Cake$8.49
Made fresh daily. Selections may vary! Please enter your top three choices or Call 831-375-1400 to find out our current menu.
More about Rosine's Restaurant
Item pic

 

MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

467 Alvarado Street, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastel de Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)$9.95
A sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three kinds of milk. Garnished with mixed berries.
Fudge Lava Cake$10.95
Indulgent dark chocolate cake topped with mixed berries and a mint leaf. Gluten-free.
More about MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill image

 

Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

426 Alvarado St., Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
TRIPLE MOUSSE CAKE$12.00
More about Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

