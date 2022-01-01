Cake in Monterey
Monterey restaurants that serve cake
More about Rosine's Restaurant
Rosine's Restaurant
434 Alvarado St, Monterey
|Cream Cake
|$8.99
Made fresh daily. Selections may vary! Please enter your top three choices or Call 831-375-1400 to find out our current menu.
|Dessert Cake
|$8.49
Made fresh daily. Selections may vary! Please enter your top three choices or Call 831-375-1400 to find out our current menu.
More about MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
467 Alvarado Street, Monterey
|Pastel de Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)
|$9.95
A sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three kinds of milk. Garnished with mixed berries.
|Fudge Lava Cake
|$10.95
Indulgent dark chocolate cake topped with mixed berries and a mint leaf. Gluten-free.