Calamari in Monterey

Monterey restaurants
Monterey restaurants that serve calamari

Calamari Strips and Chips image

 

Rosine's Restaurant

434 Alvarado St, Monterey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari and Eggs$15.99
Breaded and grilled calamari steak
Calamari Steak Sandwich$15.99
Breaded and grilled calamari steak on a french roll
Calamari Dinner$17.99
Breaded and grilled calamari steak, rice and vegetables
More about Rosine's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Vivolo's Chowder House

127 Central, Pacific Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Linguini Calamari & Clams$26.00
Calamari and clams over linguini with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or garlic butter sauce.
Calamari Sandwich$18.00
Fried calamari, cheddar cheese, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a soft loaf. Fries or Salad.
Calamari Steak$24.00
More about Vivolo's Chowder House
Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill image

 

Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

426 Alvarado St., Monterey

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CALAMARI$15.00
fried w/ lemon & jalapano, manzano aioli, cocktail sauce
More about Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

