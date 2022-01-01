Calamari in Monterey
Rosine's Restaurant
434 Alvarado St, Monterey
|Calamari and Eggs
|$15.99
Breaded and grilled calamari steak
|Calamari Steak Sandwich
|$15.99
Breaded and grilled calamari steak on a french roll
|Calamari Dinner
|$17.99
Breaded and grilled calamari steak, rice and vegetables
Vivolo's Chowder House
127 Central, Pacific Grove
|Linguini Calamari & Clams
|$26.00
Calamari and clams over linguini with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or garlic butter sauce.
|Calamari Sandwich
|$18.00
Fried calamari, cheddar cheese, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a soft loaf. Fries or Salad.
|Calamari Steak
|$24.00