Fried rice in Mooresville

Mooresville restaurants
Mooresville restaurants that serve fried rice

Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi image

 

Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi

235 Medical Park Rd Suite 101, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
More about Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi
Mama's Fried Rice l Com Chien image

 

Hello Mẹ

138 Village View Dr Suite 103, Mooresville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Fried Rice$24.00
Garlic Prawn and scallop fried rice. Served with house shrimp sauce and a side of vegan soup.
Mama's Fried Rice l Com Chien$10.50
Combination of jasmine rice, mixture of warm peas, carrots and onions with scrambled eggs mixed all together with your protein of choice.
More about Hello Mẹ

