Chicken wraps in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SABRATON STATION
1632 Deckers Creek Road, Morgantown
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$10.50
Grilled shredded or crispy chicken breast, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese, choice of buffalo sauce with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
|CHICKEN CRUNCH WRAP
|$11.50
Buffalo sauce, nacho & bleu cheese crumbles, tostadas, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, scallions and cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with chipotle crema, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP
|$10.50
Chipotle pesto, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, southwest ranch dressing, on a cheddar jalapeno tortilla, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
Mario's Fishbowl
688 Fairmont Road, Westover
|Wrap Chicken Cheddar
|$9.75
|Wrap Grilled Chicken
|$9.75
|Wrap Chicken Salad
|$9.25