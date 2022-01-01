Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SABRATON STATION image

 

SABRATON STATION

1632 Deckers Creek Road, Morgantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
More about SABRATON STATION
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

VARSITY CLUB TAVERN

910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$10.50
Grilled shredded or crispy chicken breast, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese, choice of buffalo sauce with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
CHICKEN CRUNCH WRAP$11.50
Buffalo sauce, nacho & bleu cheese crumbles, tostadas, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, scallions and cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with chipotle crema, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP$10.50
Chipotle pesto, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, southwest ranch dressing, on a cheddar jalapeno tortilla, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
More about VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
Mario's Fishbowl image

 

Mario's Fishbowl

688 Fairmont Road, Westover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wrap Chicken Cheddar$9.75
Wrap Grilled Chicken$9.75
Wrap Chicken Salad$9.25
More about Mario's Fishbowl
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
A6. Lettuce Wrap : Chicken Spring Rolls(3)$6.95
Make your own rolls: Crispy chicken spring rolls served with house made sweet, tangy, spicy, chili sauce served with green leaves, mint and cilantro.
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen

