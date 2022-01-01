Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Morgantown

Go
Morgantown restaurants
Toast

Morgantown restaurants that serve gyoza

Item pic

SOUPS

Chaang Thai Restaurant

361 High St, Morgantown

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
Takeout
A15. Potsticker(Gyoza) : Seafood(5)$7.25
FTR : "First Timers Recommendation"
(Gyoza) Seafood+Shrimp: Served with home made Thai soy sauce. Choose fried or steamed.
A13. Potsticker(Gyoza) : Veg$5.95
FTR : "First Timers Recommendation"
(Gyoza) Vegetables: Served with home made Thai soy sauce. Choose fried or steamed.
A14. PotSticker(Gyoza)-Pork+Chicken(5)$7.25
FTR : "First Timers Recommendation"
(Gyoza) Pork+Chicken Served with home made Thai soy sauce. Choose fried or steamed.
More about Chaang Thai Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
A12. Chick Steamed (+Pork): Pot Sticker(Gyoza) (5)$7.25
Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.
A11. Chicken Fried +Pork(5) Potsticker (Gyoza)$7.25
Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.
A9. Seafood Steamed (5) Potsticker (Gyoza)$7.25
Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Morgantown

Nachos

Turkey Clubs

Steak Salad

Noodle Soup

Pretzels

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Morgantown to explore

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1357 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston