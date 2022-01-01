Gyoza in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve gyoza
More about Chaang Thai Restaurant
SOUPS
Chaang Thai Restaurant
361 High St, Morgantown
|A15. Potsticker(Gyoza) : Seafood(5)
|$7.25
FTR : "First Timers Recommendation"
(Gyoza) Seafood+Shrimp: Served with home made Thai soy sauce. Choose fried or steamed.
|A13. Potsticker(Gyoza) : Veg
|$5.95
FTR : "First Timers Recommendation"
(Gyoza) Vegetables: Served with home made Thai soy sauce. Choose fried or steamed.
|A14. PotSticker(Gyoza)-Pork+Chicken(5)
|$7.25
FTR : "First Timers Recommendation"
(Gyoza) Pork+Chicken Served with home made Thai soy sauce. Choose fried or steamed.
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|A12. Chick Steamed (+Pork): Pot Sticker(Gyoza) (5)
|$7.25
Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.
|A11. Chicken Fried +Pork(5) Potsticker (Gyoza)
|$7.25
Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.
|A9. Seafood Steamed (5) Potsticker (Gyoza)
|$7.25
Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.