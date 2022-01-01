Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants
Morgantown restaurants that serve rice soup

SOUPS

Chaang Thai Restaurant

361 High St, Morgantown

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
Takeout
WVU N5. Rice Noodle Fusion Soup$10.25
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro and crushed garlic in a clear broth
N5. Rice Noodle Fusion Soup (Copy)$11.95
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro and crushed garlic in a clear broth
N5. Rice Noodle Fusion Soup$10.25
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro and crushed garlic in a clear broth
More about Chaang Thai Restaurant
Saigon Pho Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
S2S4 (Brisket +Tendon) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup$15.95
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).
Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion.
Prep time : 5-12 minutes
Gluten free/HALAL
S1S7 (Steak+ Tripe) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup$15.95
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).
Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion.
Prep time : 5-12 minutes
Gluten free/HALAL
S1S4 (Steak+Tendon) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup$15.95
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).
Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion.
Prep time : 5-12 minutes
Gluten free/HALAL
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen

