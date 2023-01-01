Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Toast

Mount Prospect restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Surf's Up - Mt. Prospect - 220 Randhurst Village Drive

220 Randhurst Village Drive, Mt Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Po'Boy$22.99
Your choice of a perfectly fried or grilled 4-5 oz lobster tail on a toasted buttered french roll, dressed with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with fresh cut french fries.
Lobster & Shrimp$29.99
One grilled or fried 4-5oz lobster tail and 1/2 lb of grilled or fried shrimp, served with choice of two sides, dinner roll, and homemade sauces.
More about Surf's Up - Mt. Prospect - 220 Randhurst Village Drive
Station 34 image

 

Station 34

34 S Main St, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli Small Plate$12.95
tarragon brandy cream sauce over four jumbo lobster ravioli finished with fresh grated romano cheese
More about Station 34

