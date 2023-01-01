Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Murrieta

Go
Murrieta restaurants
Toast

Murrieta restaurants that serve noodle soup

Spicy Noodle image

PHO • NOODLES

Spicy Noodle

25395 Madison Ave, Murrieta

Avg 4.2 (1366 reviews)
Takeout
P18. Boat Noodle Soup$10.99
More about Spicy Noodle
Item pic

 

Goi Express - 25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107

25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107, Murrieta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Khao Soi tender beef curry soup w/ egg noodles$24.95
Braised beef in thick curry sauce, egg noodles topped with pickled red onions, sour mustard green, scallions, crispy noodles, and fried garlic.
Item contains peanuts*
More about Goi Express - 25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107

Browse other tasty dishes in Murrieta

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Fried Rice

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Chili

Croissants

Brulee

Antipasto Salad

Map

More near Murrieta to explore

Temecula

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

San Clemente

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hemet

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Wildomar

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1155 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1016 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston