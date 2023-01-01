Noodle soup in Murrieta
More about Spicy Noodle
PHO • NOODLES
Spicy Noodle
25395 Madison Ave, Murrieta
|P18. Boat Noodle Soup
|$10.99
Goi Express - 25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107
25060 Hancock Ave, Suite 107, Murrieta
|Khao Soi tender beef curry soup w/ egg noodles
|$24.95
Braised beef in thick curry sauce, egg noodles topped with pickled red onions, sour mustard green, scallions, crispy noodles, and fried garlic.
Item contains peanuts*