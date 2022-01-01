French toast in Muskegon
Muskegon restaurants that serve french toast
Toast 'N Jams
211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores
|Sourdough French Toast Breakfast
|$13.29
3 Slices Sourdough bread dipped our unique Cinnamon Egg batter. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage.
|French Toast Breakfast
|$12.19
3 slices French Toast served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
|Special French Toast - Blueberry Cheesecake
|$13.19
Steak 'N Egger
1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon
|2 French Toast
|$4.49
|#2 French Toast
|$8.29
2 Texas French ToastSlices , 2 Eggs Any Style, and Choice of Meat
|Texas French Toast
|$6.29
3 Slices Texas French Toast