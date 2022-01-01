Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Muskegon

Muskegon restaurants
Toast

Muskegon restaurants that serve french toast

Toast 'N Jams image

SANDWICHES

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seaway Drive, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Sourdough French Toast Breakfast$13.29
3 Slices Sourdough bread dipped our unique Cinnamon Egg batter. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage.
French Toast Breakfast$12.19
3 slices French Toast served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
Special French Toast - Blueberry Cheesecake$13.19
More about Toast 'N Jams
Texas French Toast image

FRENCH FRIES

Steak 'N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
Takeout
2 French Toast$4.49
#2 French Toast$8.29
2 Texas French ToastSlices , 2 Eggs Any Style, and Choice of Meat
Texas French Toast$6.29
3 Slices Texas French Toast
More about Steak 'N Egger
Booyahs Bar and Grill image

 

Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$8.50
More about Booyahs Bar and Grill

