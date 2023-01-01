Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veal parmesan in
Mystic
/
Mystic
/
Veal Parmesan
Mystic restaurants that serve veal parmesan
Angies Pizza
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
No reviews yet
Veal Parmesan
$23.99
6 oz. Veal cutlet made with marinara & melted mozzarella cheese
More about Angies Pizza
Andiamo -
247 Greenmanville Avenue, Mystic
No reviews yet
Veal Parmesan
$32.00
Served with spaghetti marinara or penne alla vodka. AGF
More about Andiamo -
