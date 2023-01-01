Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veal parmesan in Mystic

Mystic restaurants that serve veal parmesan

Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veal Parmesan$23.99
6 oz. Veal cutlet made with marinara & melted mozzarella cheese
More about Angies Pizza
Andiamo -

247 Greenmanville Avenue, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veal Parmesan$32.00
Served with spaghetti marinara or penne alla vodka. AGF
More about Andiamo -

