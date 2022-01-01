Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Mystic

Mystic restaurants
Toast

Mystic restaurants that serve pancakes

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

 

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smiley Pancake$5.75
Pancake Full Stack$8.00
add fruit or chocolate chips under options.
Pancake Short Stack$6.50
add fruit or chocolate chips under options.
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Item pic

 

Mystic Depot Roasters

2 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Pancake$11.00
When one delicious pancake isn't enough or you want to share? Our flaky pancakes are always cooked to order!
More about Mystic Depot Roasters
Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic

 

Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic

3175 Gold Star Highway, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.00
More about Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic

