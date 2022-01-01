Chicken wraps in Napa
Napa restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Mary’s Pizza Shack
3085 Jefferson St., Napa
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.75
Crispy chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomatoes and crunchy tortilla strips, tossed with spicy Buffalo sauce and a hint of blue cheese dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Soda Canyon Store
4006 Silverado Trail, Napa
|chicken caesar wrap
|$11.00
Classic Caesar salad with roasted chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and zingy caesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Add roasted chicken breast, housemade tuna salad or housemade chicken salad.