Chicken wraps in Napa

Napa restaurants
Napa restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Mary’s Pizza Shack

3085 Jefferson St., Napa

TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.75
Crispy chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomatoes and crunchy tortilla strips, tossed with spicy Buffalo sauce and a hint of blue cheese dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Soda Canyon Store

4006 Silverado Trail, Napa

Avg 4.1 (433 reviews)
Takeout
chicken caesar wrap$11.00
Classic Caesar salad with roasted chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and zingy caesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Add roasted chicken breast, housemade tuna salad or housemade chicken salad.
