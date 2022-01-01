Bruschetta in Naperville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naperville restaurants that serve bruschetta

Rosebud Naperville image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Naperville

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$12.95
More about Rosebud Naperville
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Fiamme

19 Washington St, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (3122 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta Fiamme$14.00
House Made Bruschetta Mix, Ricotta Spread, Balsamic & Basil
More about Fiamme
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fontinas Italian Kitchen

1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville

Avg 4.7 (1770 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Bruschetta$8.99
Freshly Breaded Chicken Breast, Pesto Mayo, topped with Spring Mix, Bruschetta, and Fontina Cheese
Bruschetta$7.95
Lightly toasted olive oil brushed bread with tomato, fresh basil, and fontina cheese.
Grill Chicken Bruschetta$8.99
More about Fontinas Italian Kitchen

