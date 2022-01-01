Bruschetta in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve bruschetta
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Naperville
22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
|Bruschetta
|$12.95
PIZZA • PASTA
Fiamme
19 Washington St, Naperville
|Bruschetta Fiamme
|$14.00
House Made Bruschetta Mix, Ricotta Spread, Balsamic & Basil
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fontinas Italian Kitchen
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville
|Chicken Bruschetta
|$8.99
Freshly Breaded Chicken Breast, Pesto Mayo, topped with Spring Mix, Bruschetta, and Fontina Cheese
|Bruschetta
|$7.95
Lightly toasted olive oil brushed bread with tomato, fresh basil, and fontina cheese.
|Grill Chicken Bruschetta
|$8.99