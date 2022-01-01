Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve croissants

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Harvest Croissant$11.59
Chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, green onions, pecans and cranberries with lettuce and tomato.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sparrow Coffee Naperville

120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Layered Chocolate Croissant only available Friday, Saturday & Sunday!
Almond Croissant$7.50
Our classic butter croissant with almond filling and topped with crunchy almonds and powdered sugar. Only available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!
Butter Croissant$4.50
Classic Butter Croissant only available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!
More about Sparrow Coffee Naperville

