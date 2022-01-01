Fried rice in Naperville
Wild Tuna
3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville
|Egg Fried Rice
|$10.95
Rice, egg, onion, peas and carrots
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.95
Rice, egg, onion, peas and carrots
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE
|BASIL FRIED RICE
|$17.50
Rice tossed with diced veg in basil mintsauce
|PANEER 65 FRIED RICE
|$18.50
|SEVEN SPICE FRIED RICE
|$17.50
Basmati rice tossed with butter, diced vegetables, cashew nuts and seven spice powder