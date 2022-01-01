Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve fried rice

Wild Tuna

3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Fried Rice$10.95
Rice, egg, onion, peas and carrots
Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
Rice, egg, onion, peas and carrots
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville

1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BASIL FRIED RICE$17.50
Rice tossed with diced veg in basil mintsauce
PANEER 65 FRIED RICE$18.50
SEVEN SPICE FRIED RICE$17.50
Basmati rice tossed with butter, diced vegetables, cashew nuts and seven spice powder
