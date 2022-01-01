Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Item pic

 

JoJo's Shake Bar - Naperville

5 Jackson Ave, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Eight mozzarella sticks served with homemade marinara sauce
More about JoJo's Shake Bar - Naperville
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
breaded mozzarella with Italian seasonings and marinara for dipping
More about Up North Ale House
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Lightly breaded mozzarella
cheese with Italian
seasonings. Served with marinara sauce
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

Brisket

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Calamari

Chilaquiles

Chicken Curry

Cinnamon Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Quiche

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston