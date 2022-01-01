Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve steak salad

Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$15.99
our USDA Choice NY beef strip seasoned and cooked to your liking on top of mixed greens with crispy onions, blue cheese crumbles, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber with our house red wine vinaigrette
More about Up North Ale House
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$16.99
Tender marinated New York Strip steak medallions,
fresh mixed greens, roasted bell peppers, crispy
onions, diced tomatoes, and cucumbers topped with
blue cheese crumbles and a side of balsamic vinaigrette
dressing
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

Peanut Butter Cookies

Steak Quesadillas

Steak Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Grits

Caprese Salad

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston