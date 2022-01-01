Steak salad in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve steak salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Steak Salad
|$15.99
our USDA Choice NY beef strip seasoned and cooked to your liking on top of mixed greens with crispy onions, blue cheese crumbles, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber with our house red wine vinaigrette
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|Steak Salad
|$16.99
Tender marinated New York Strip steak medallions,
fresh mixed greens, roasted bell peppers, crispy
onions, diced tomatoes, and cucumbers topped with
blue cheese crumbles and a side of balsamic vinaigrette
dressing