Calamari in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve calamari

Martha's Exchange image

FRENCH FRIES

Martha's Exchange

185 Main Street, Nashua

Avg 4 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$13.00
Fried Calamari served with Sweet Chili Sauce.
More about Martha's Exchange
Calamari image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Surf Restaurant

207 Main St., Nashua

Avg 4.6 (1753 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$15.00
Parmesan cheese and cherry-pepper vinaigrette, and marinara
More about Surf Restaurant
Item pic

 

MT's Local

212 Main St., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari ONLY$17.00
Arugula, pickled onion & peppers, tomato, and jalapeno pesto
General Tso's Calamari and Brussels Sprouts$16.00
Crispy calamari and Brussels sprouts tossed with classic General Tso's sauce. finished with sesame and scallions.
More about MT's Local
Fody's Great American Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fody's Great American Tavern

9 Clinton Street, Nashua

Avg 4.2 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$12.00
More about Fody's Great American Tavern

