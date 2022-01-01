Calamari in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve calamari
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|Calamari
|$13.00
Fried Calamari served with Sweet Chili Sauce.
Surf Restaurant
207 Main St., Nashua
|Calamari
|$15.00
Parmesan cheese and cherry-pepper vinaigrette, and marinara
MT's Local
212 Main St., Nashua
|Crispy Calamari ONLY
|$17.00
Arugula, pickled onion & peppers, tomato, and jalapeno pesto
|General Tso's Calamari and Brussels Sprouts
|$16.00
Crispy calamari and Brussels sprouts tossed with classic General Tso's sauce. finished with sesame and scallions.