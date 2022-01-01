Mac and cheese in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve mac and cheese
FRENCH FRIES
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|Kid Mac N Cheese
|$7.50
|Ultimate Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon tossed in our Cheesy Mac & Cheese.
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$32.00
Our Original Mac N' Cheese loaded with Fresh Maine Lobster and our house made Lobster Cream Sauce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lui Lui
259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$17.75
Topped with buttered and toasted bread crumbs.
|Big Kid Mac & Cheese
|$11.99
An adult size portion of our kids mac and cheese.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Mac n' Cheese
|$6.99
SALADS
Stones Social
449 Amherst St, Nashua
|Mac & Cheeses
|$14.00
Elbow Macaroni with Fontina Cheese Sauce, topped with Ritz Cracker Crumble.