Salad wrap in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve salad wrap
More about Cafe Services - 309 - Spit Brook
Cafe Services - 309 - Spit Brook
200 Innovative Way, Nashua
|Chicken Waldorf Salad Wrap
|$7.19
Chicken Salad with Red Grapes, Apples, Walnuts, Lettuce & Tomato Wrap
More about Riverwalk Cafe
Riverwalk Cafe
35 Railroad Square., Nashua
|CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$11.50
Hans Kissle Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato
on your choice of wrap.
|SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$12.50
Southwest Chicken Salad (lightly spicy), Black bean/corn mix with lime and cilantro, shredded jack cheese, tomato, red onion, shredded white cabbage, green leaf lettuce and Chipotle Ranch on your choice of wrap!