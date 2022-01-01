Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Toast

Nashua restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lui Lui

259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

Avg 4.5 (2465 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Pie$7.25
Brownie topped with ice cream, caramel, chocolate, and whipped cream
More about Lui Lui
Item pic

 

Corner Market Cafe #305

4 Blackstone Drive, Nashua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies n' Cream$6.49
Non-fat yogurt, Phormula-1 vanilla protein, Oreo crumble, and whipped cream
Total Protein = 20g
More about Corner Market Cafe #305
Epicurean Feast

 

Epicurean Feast

9 Townsend West, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Epicurean Feast
Simit Cafe

 

Simit Cafe

262 Amherst St Suite A, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$2.75
More about Simit Cafe
PIZZA

Soprano's Pizzeria

PIZZA

Soprano's Pizzeria

23 Main st, nashua

Avg 4 (388 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$3.25
More about Soprano's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

The Sandwich Shop

23 MAIN ST, NASHUA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ice cream cookie$3.50
Homemade chocolate chip cookies with vanilla ice cream. Yummy!
More about The Sandwich Shop
Wrap City- Nashua

 

Wrap City- Nashua

4 Coliseum Ave, Nashua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade chocolate chip cookie$1.39
More about Wrap City- Nashua

