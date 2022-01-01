Cookies in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lui Lui
259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Cookie Pie
|$7.25
Brownie topped with ice cream, caramel, chocolate, and whipped cream
Corner Market Cafe #305
4 Blackstone Drive, Nashua
|Cookies n' Cream
|$6.49
Non-fat yogurt, Phormula-1 vanilla protein, Oreo crumble, and whipped cream
Total Protein = 20g
Epicurean Feast
9 Townsend West, Nashua
|Peanut Butter Chip Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
The Sandwich Shop
23 MAIN ST, NASHUA
|Ice cream cookie
|$3.50
Homemade chocolate chip cookies with vanilla ice cream. Yummy!