Chili in Nashua

Nashua restaurants that serve chili

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services - 309 - Spit Brook

200 Innovative Way, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili (16oz)$5.99
More about Cafe Services - 309 - Spit Brook
Surf Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Surf Restaurant - Nashua

207 Main St., Nashua

Avg 4.6 (1753 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Garlic Rainbow Roll$18.00
Cucumber, snow crab, scallion, tuna, avocado, salmon, yellowtail, chili garlic sauce, wasabi mayo.
More about Surf Restaurant - Nashua

