Taco salad in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Kid's Taco Salad
|$6.99
|Taco Salad
|$14.99
Choice of Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef, and choice of beans. Served in a tortilla bowl with Cheddar/Jack, black olives, tomatoes and scallions over mixed greens. Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette. Topped with Sour Cream and house made Guacamole!
More about La Carreta Nashua POS
La Carreta Nashua POS
139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Grilled Steak Taco Salad
|$13.99
|Taco Salad
|$12.49
Choice of shredded or ground beef, beef tips, or shredded chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.99
Choice of grilled steak, chicken, veggies with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.