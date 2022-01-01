Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services - 309 - Spit Brook

200 Innovative Way, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala, Rice Pilaf and Roasted Zucchini and Summer Squash$8.49
Chicken Marsala$8.49
Fried chicken marsala served over rice pilaf and baby carrots
More about Cafe Services - 309 - Spit Brook
Chicken Marsala image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lui Lui Nashua

259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

Avg 4.5 (2465 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$19.25
Sauteed chicken, slivered prosciutto and mushrooms with chopped shallots in a light marsala cream sauce, with romano and imported cavitappi.
BULK Chicken and Prosciutto Marsala$63.00
Express Grilled Chicken Marsala$15.75
Grilled chicken, white mushrooms, prosciutto, and chopped garlic in a light marsala cream sauce with imported cavitappi.
More about Lui Lui Nashua

