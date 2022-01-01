Chicken marsala in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Cafe Services - 309 - Spit Brook
200 Innovative Way, Nashua
|Chicken Marsala, Rice Pilaf and Roasted Zucchini and Summer Squash
|$8.49
|Chicken Marsala
|$8.49
Fried chicken marsala served over rice pilaf and baby carrots
Lui Lui Nashua
259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Chicken Marsala
|$19.25
Sauteed chicken, slivered prosciutto and mushrooms with chopped shallots in a light marsala cream sauce, with romano and imported cavitappi.
|BULK Chicken and Prosciutto Marsala
|$63.00
|Express Grilled Chicken Marsala
|$15.75
Grilled chicken, white mushrooms, prosciutto, and chopped garlic in a light marsala cream sauce with imported cavitappi.