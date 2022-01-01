Burritos in Donelson
Habanero Grill
2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Single Burrito
|$3.90
Flour tortilla burrito with refried beans and your choice of protein. Optional sauce, cheese and sour cream can be added on top
|Burrito & Chimichanga Combo
|Taco & Burrito Combo
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Kids Burrito Bowl
|$5.00
Verde Rice | Black Beans | Grilled Chicken | Cheddar Cheese
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.00
Black Bean Salsa | Verde rice | Cheddar Jack Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Queso Fresco | Romaine Lettuce | Poblano Ranch
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00