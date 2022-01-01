Fried rice in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve fried rice
Assembly Food Hall - Velvet Taco AFH
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|#8 Korean Fried Rice
|$5.25
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Basil Fried Rice-
|$13.50
Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, Thai pepper, and garlic; topped with scallions and cilantro
|Tom Yum Fried Rice-
|$13.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic and Thai chili paste; topped with scallions.
|Fried Rice
|$3.00