Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Assembly Food Hall - Velvet Taco AFH

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
#8 Korean Fried Rice$5.25
More about Assembly Food Hall - Velvet Taco AFH
Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Fried Rice-$13.50
Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, Thai pepper, and garlic; topped with scallions and cilantro
Tom Yum Fried Rice-$13.00
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic and Thai chili paste; topped with scallions.
Fried Rice$3.00
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Chicken Tenders

Brisket

Gyoza

Bread Pudding

Miso Soup

Pudding

Green Beans

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Downtown to explore

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hillsboro West End

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Music Row

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sylvan Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Nashville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (871 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1382 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston