Chicken curry in Natick
Natick restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about BiryaniZ N BreadZ
BiryaniZ N BreadZ
195 W Central St, Natick
|Desi Chicken Curry (Bone-in)
|$17.99
Home style organic bone-in chicken curry.
More about Square Mfg Co.
Square Mfg Co.
935 Worcester Street, Natick
|Large Butter Chicken Curry
|$24.00
Cheese Blend, Curry, Crispy Chicken, Green Peas, Curry Fried Chickpeas topped with Crema and Cilantro
|Small Butter Chicken Curry
|$15.00
Cheese Blend, Curry, Crispy Chicken, Green Peas, Curry Fried Chickpeas topped with Crema and Cilantro