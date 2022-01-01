Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Needham Heights

Needham Heights restaurants
Toast

Needham Heights restaurants that serve cobb salad

Banner pic

 

Blue on Highland - Needham 2022 - 882 Highland Avenue

882 Highland Avenue, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$24.00
Crisp romaine | grilled chicken | avocado | blue cheese crumble | bacon | tomato | crumbled eggs | champagne vinaigrette
More about Blue on Highland - Needham 2022 - 882 Highland Avenue
Item pic

 

Bakers' Best Catering

150 Gould Street, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad Topper Platter$47.35
Grilled chicken, flank steak, sides of crumbled blue cheese, sliced avocado, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, pickled onions, hardboiled eggs, torn lettuces, and green goddess dressing. Gluten Free.
More about Bakers' Best Catering

