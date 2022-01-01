Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Needham Heights

Needham Heights restaurants
Needham Heights restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Blue on Highland - Needham 2022

882 Highland Avenue, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry and Rice Bowl$22.00
Bok choy | snap peas | shiitake mushrooms | red peppers | carrots | jasmine rice | red curry broth | Vegan | Gluten Free
More about Blue on Highland - Needham 2022
Bakers' Best Catering image

 

Bakers' Best Catering

150 Gould Street, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Curry Tofu Noodles
4 person minimum.
Coconut crusted tofu, carrots, red onion, zucchini,
napa cabbage, basil, and light curry sauce.
Vegan.
Individual Coconut Curry Tofu Noodles$15.45
Coconut curry tofu noodles with carrots, red onion, zucchini, napa cabbage, pasta, basil, and light curry sauce.
More about Bakers' Best Catering

