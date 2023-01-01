Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Arugula salad in
Needham
/
Needham
/
Arugula Salad
Needham restaurants that serve arugula salad
The James
1027 Great Plain Ave, Needham
No reviews yet
Arugula Side Salad
$8.00
turmeric dressing, grana padano
More about The James
The Farmhouse
970 Great Plain Ave, Needham
Avg 4.4
(557 reviews)
Arugula Salad
$10.00
baby arugula, fried plantain slices, pecorino cheese, champagne vinaigrette
More about The Farmhouse
