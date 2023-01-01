Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Needham

Needham restaurants
Needham restaurants that serve arugula salad

Banner pic

 

The James

1027 Great Plain Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Side Salad$8.00
turmeric dressing, grana padano
More about The James
The Farmhouse image

 

The Farmhouse

970 Great Plain Ave, Needham

Avg 4.4 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$10.00
baby arugula, fried plantain slices, pecorino cheese, champagne vinaigrette
More about The Farmhouse

