Fish sandwiches in New Bedford
New Bedford restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Pub 6T5
736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$13.99
Fillet, lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce on a brioche roll
Fathoms Bar and Grille
255 Popes Island, New Bedford
|Cod Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rose Alley Ale House
94 Front Street, New Bedford
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.99
Locally sourced fried haddock on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce Comes with slaw on the side