Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in New Bedford

Go
New Bedford restaurants
Toast

New Bedford restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Pub 6T5 image

 

Pub 6T5

736 Ashley Blvd, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Fish Sandwich$13.99
Fillet, lettuce, tomatoes and tartar sauce on a brioche roll
More about Pub 6T5
Fathoms Bar and Grille image

 

Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cod Fish Sandwich$15.00
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille
Rose Alley Ale House image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rose Alley Ale House

94 Front Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$13.99
Locally sourced fried haddock on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce Comes with slaw on the side
More about Rose Alley Ale House
Airport Grille image

 

Airport Grille

1569 Airport Road, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$16.00
More about Airport Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in New Bedford

Breakfast Pizza

Garlic Bread

Cappuccino

Nachos

Lobsters

Pies

Turkey Clubs

Carrot Cake

Map

More near New Bedford to explore

Fall River

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston