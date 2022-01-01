Scallops in New Bedford
New Bedford restaurants that serve scallops
Cork Wine & Tapas
90 Front Street, New Bedford
|Pan Seared New Bedford Scallops
|$23.00
Served with ginger-garlic Jasmine rice, sauteed crimini mushrooms, and a roasted macadamia cream sauce, finished with our sweet soy reduction
(gf)
|Pan Seared NB Scallops
|$24.00
Wild mushroom risotto, roasted macadamia cream, sweet soy reduction.
(gf)
Union Flats Seafood Company
37 Union St, New Bedford
|SEARED NBMA SEA SCALLOPS
|$30.00
seared scallop bacon carrot hash, leek porridge
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Mikey B's
989 Victoria Street, New Bedford
|Fried Sea Scallops
|$18.99