Scallops in New Bedford

Cork Wine & Tapas image

 

Cork Wine & Tapas

90 Front Street, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Seared New Bedford Scallops$23.00
Served with ginger-garlic Jasmine rice, sauteed crimini mushrooms, and a roasted macadamia cream sauce, finished with our sweet soy reduction
(gf)
Pan Seared NB Scallops$24.00
Wild mushroom risotto, roasted macadamia cream, sweet soy reduction.
(gf)
More about Cork Wine & Tapas
Union Flats Seafood Company image

 

Union Flats Seafood Company

37 Union St, New Bedford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SEARED NBMA SEA SCALLOPS$30.00
seared scallop bacon carrot hash, leek porridge
More about Union Flats Seafood Company
Fried Sea Scallops image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Mikey B's

989 Victoria Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.2 (629 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Sea Scallops$18.99
More about Mikey B's
Fathoms Bar and Grille image

 

Fathoms Bar and Grille

255 Popes Island, New Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Scallops$18.00
Fresh Sea Scallops wrapped in bacon. Served with a maple brown sugar glaze.
More about Fathoms Bar and Grille

