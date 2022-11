Avocado toast in New Canaan

Organic Whole Wheat Sourdough Bread (optional: substitute for Organic Gluten-Free Bread)

Organic Avocado

Organic Lemon

Organic Himalayan Salt

Organic Black Pepper

Organic Diced Cucumbers

Organic Tomato Salsa

Organic Garlic

Organic Parsley

Organic Chia Seeds

Organic Hemp Seeds

Organic Pumpkin Seeds

Organic Sunflower Seeds

*Most Popular Add On's: Cilantro Lime, Cashew Sour Cream, Pesto Spread