Quesadillas in New Canaan
New Canaan restaurants that serve quesadillas
GATES RESTAURANT + BAR
10 Forest Street, New Canaan
|QUESADILLAS
|$11.95
CRISPY FLOUR TORTILLA | CHEESE BLEND | GUACAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | PICO DE GALLO
The Back End
17 Elm Street, New Canaan
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
3 pieces of homemade flour tortillas & melted chihuahua cheese
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$16.00
|Inverted Quesadilla
|$15.00
roasted king mushrooms, chihuahua & oaxaca cheese, homemade tortilla, chili de arbol sauce
Tequila Mockingbird
6 Forest Street, New Canaan
|Quesadilla Appetizer
|$12.95
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.95
|Mexico City Style Quesadilla
|$18.95
Unlike any quesadilla you've had before! This rustic style comes from Mexico City, most popular in the "Mercados" Chef Carlos made fresh masa dough today, then it is filled with crumbled chorizo and queso chihuahua & drizzled with fresh tomatillos salsa and pickled onions. Served with rice and beans