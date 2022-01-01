Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in New Canaan

Go
New Canaan restaurants
Toast

New Canaan restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

GATES RESTAURANT + BAR

10 Forest Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUESADILLAS$11.95
CRISPY FLOUR TORTILLA | CHEESE BLEND | GUACAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | PICO DE GALLO
More about GATES RESTAURANT + BAR
The Back End image

 

The Back End

17 Elm Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
3 pieces of homemade flour tortillas & melted chihuahua cheese
Shrimp Quesadilla$16.00
Inverted Quesadilla$15.00
roasted king mushrooms, chihuahua & oaxaca cheese, homemade tortilla, chili de arbol sauce
More about The Back End
Quesadilla Appetizer image

TACOS • NACHOS • GRILL

Tequila Mockingbird

6 Forest Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.3 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla Appetizer$12.95
Kids Quesadilla$6.95
Mexico City Style Quesadilla$18.95
Unlike any quesadilla you've had before! This rustic style comes from Mexico City, most popular in the "Mercados" Chef Carlos made fresh masa dough today, then it is filled with crumbled chorizo and queso chihuahua & drizzled with fresh tomatillos salsa and pickled onions. Served with rice and beans
More about Tequila Mockingbird

Browse other tasty dishes in New Canaan

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Steak Frites

Rigatoni

Tomato Soup

Chicken Salad

Skirt Steaks

Map

More near New Canaan to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston