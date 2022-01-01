Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in New London

New London restaurants
New London restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Washington Street Coffee House

13 Washington Street, New London

Avg 4.1 (182 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Caesar salad mad with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and chicken in a whole wheat tortilla
More about Washington Street Coffee House
Hot Rod Cafe - New London

114 Bank Street, New London

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, & parmesan cheese in a 12 inch wrap. Served with fries.
More about Hot Rod Cafe - New London
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mr. G's Restaurant

452 Williams St, New London

Avg 4.5 (195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.75
More about Mr. G's Restaurant

