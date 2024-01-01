Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey clubs in
New London
/
New London
/
Turkey Clubs
New London restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Muddy Waters Cafe
40 Bank St., New London
No reviews yet
Turkey Sandwich
$10.00
More about Muddy Waters Cafe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mr. G's Restaurant
452 Williams St, New London
Avg 4.5
(195 reviews)
Turkey Club
$13.95
Turkey Sandwich
$10.75
More about Mr. G's Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in New London
Quesadillas
Chili
Clam Chowder
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Tacos
Clams
Cake
More near New London to explore
Mystic
Avg 4
(31 restaurants)
Westerly
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Montauk
Avg 3.6
(18 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Greenport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Niantic
No reviews yet
Stonington
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(36 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(522 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(721 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(856 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston