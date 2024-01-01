Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast beef sandwiches in New London

New London restaurants
Toast

New London restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches

Muddy Waters Cafe

40 Bank St., New London

No reviews yet
Roast Beef Sandwich$10.00
More about Muddy Waters Cafe
Mr. G's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mr. G's Restaurant

452 Williams St, New London

Avg 4.5 (195 reviews)
Roast Beef Sandwich$10.75
More about Mr. G's Restaurant

