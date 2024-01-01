Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Roast beef sandwiches in
New London
/
New London
/
Roast Beef Sandwiches
New London restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches
Muddy Waters Cafe
40 Bank St., New London
No reviews yet
Roast Beef Sandwich
$10.00
More about Muddy Waters Cafe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mr. G's Restaurant
452 Williams St, New London
Avg 4.5
(195 reviews)
Roast Beef Sandwich
$10.75
More about Mr. G's Restaurant
