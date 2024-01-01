Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Freret
/
New Orleans
/
Freret
/
Pies
Freret restaurants that serve pies
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Company Burger -
4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans
Avg 4.3
(1570 reviews)
Pumpkin Pie Shake
$6.00
Mango
$6.00
More about The Company Burger -
PIZZA
Midway Pizza - Freret St
4725 Freret St, New Orleans
Avg 4.3
(640 reviews)
10" Money Pie
14" Money Pie
Thin Money Pie
More about Midway Pizza - Freret St
