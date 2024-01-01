Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Freret

Freret restaurants
Freret restaurants that serve pies

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Company Burger -

4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Shake$6.00
Mango$6.00
More about The Company Burger -
PIZZA

Midway Pizza - Freret St

4725 Freret St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
10" Money Pie
14" Money Pie
Thin Money Pie
More about Midway Pizza - Freret St

