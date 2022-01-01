Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

SukhoThai New Orleans

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.95
Warm dark chocolate ganache cake served over Hershey’s chocolate syrup with a mix of fresh berries.
Manager's Special Lava Cake$10.95
Hershey's syrup coated plate with two chocolate lava cakes topped with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, and mixed berries (blackberries, strawberries, blueberries), two scoops of vanilla ice cream and a second coating of powdered sugar and syrup.
More about SukhoThai New Orleans
Pizza Domenica image

PIZZA

Pizza Domenica

4933 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Pound Cake$6.00
whipped cream mascarpone
More about Pizza Domenica

