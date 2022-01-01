Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate croissants in
Warehouse District
/
New Orleans
/
Warehouse District
/
Chocolate Croissants
Warehouse District restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
BBQ
Willa Jean
611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans
Avg 4.3
(3509 reviews)
Chocolate Croissant
$4.75
More about Willa Jean
French Truck Coffee- Poydras
650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$5.25
More about French Truck Coffee- Poydras
Browse other tasty dishes in Warehouse District
Carne Asada
Cookies
Tacos
Quesadillas
Crispy Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Burritos
Croissants
More near Warehouse District to explore
Central Business District
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
French Quarter
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Mid-City
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
West Riverside
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
East Riverside
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Irish Channel
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Leonidas
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Touro
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(117 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Mobile
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(192 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(156 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(107 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(168 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(563 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston