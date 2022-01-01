Dumplings in New Rochelle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Rochelle restaurants
New Rochelle restaurants that serve dumplings

SOUPS • SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Roc N Ramen

19 Anderson St., New Rochelle

Avg 4.3 (2031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyoza Dumplings w/ Vegetable (5)$10.00
Vegetables topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Gyoza Dumplings w/ Chicken (5)$10.00
Ground chicken topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Gyoza Dumplings w/ Pork (5)$10.00
Pork topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
More about Roc N Ramen
179 BAR AND GRILL

179 Main St., New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Dumplings$16.00
Pan Seared | Thai Chili Sauce | Soy Sauce Dipping.
More about 179 BAR AND GRILL

